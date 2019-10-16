Turkish, Russian leaders discuss Syria over phone

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey's president and his Russian counterpart discussed bilateral relations and regional developments over the phone late Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to the Turkish Directorate of Communications, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin tackled Turkey’s counter-terror operation in northern Syria and its contribution to protecting Syria’s territorial integrity and political resolution process.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 9 to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Ankara wants to clear northern Syria east of the Euphrates River of the terrorist PKK and its Syrian offshoot, the PYD/YPG.

Turkey has said the PKK and the YPG/PYD constitute the biggest threats to Syria’s future, jeopardizing the country’s territorial integrity and unitary structure.

News.Az

