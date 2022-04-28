Turkish, Russian leaders hold phone talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish and Russian presidents discussed the recent prisoner swap between Russia and the US, as well as the latest developments in Ukraine, in a phone call on Thursday, News.Az reports citing the Turkish Communications Directorate.

In a phone call, President Vladimir Putin thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for assistance in the prisoner swap of US Marine Trevor Reed and Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko at an airport in Turkiye on Wednesday.

Erdogan stressed that Turkiye's role in the exchange is not only a sign of prioritizing peace, dialogue and cooperation but also meaningful in terms of mediation efforts.

He also reaffirmed Turkiye's readiness to take the initiative to end the war between Russia and Ukraine and to mediate toward the road to peace.

News.Az