Turkish, Russian ministers discuss regional security

Turkish defense minister and his Russian counterpart spoke over the phone about regional security, according to a Turkish ministerial source on Thursday.

Turkey’s Hulusi Akar and Russia's Sergey Shoygu discussed regional security and the latest developments in Syria on a phone call, the source told Anadolu Agency on condition on anonymity due to the restrictions on speaking to the media.

The ministers also exchanged views on bilateral cooperation, the source added.

