Turkish-Russian monitoring center in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam stops operating - UPDATED

On April 26, a solemn closing ceremony of the Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center located in the territory of Azerbaijan's Aghdam district was held, the Defense Ministry's press service told News.Az.

The ceremony was attended by the leadership of the Azerbaijan, Turkish and Russian Armed Forces, the ambassadors of both countries to the Azerbaijan Republic, servicemen and media representatives.

First, the national anthems of the three countries were performed.

First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, Chief of Staff of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of the Turkish Republic Colonel General Levent Ergün, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Colonel General Sergey Istrakov delivered speeches during the ceremony.

The activities of the Joint Monitoring Center established according to the Memorandum dated November 11, 2020, signed between the Republic of Türkiye and the Russian Federation were addressed.

The Turkish and Russian military personnel was extended gratitude for their honest and courageous service in promoting peace and stability in the region since January 30, 2021. Wishes were extended to them for continued success in their future service.

It has also been noted that the process of complete withdrawal of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation, temporarily deployed in the Karabakh economic region of the Republic of Azerbaijan in accordance with the statement signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the President of the Russian Federation, and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia on November 10, 2020, has begun ahead of schedule, in accordance with the joint decision of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Russia.

Closing ceremony ended with the artistic program of the Song and Dance Ensemble of the Army Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov and the military orchestra of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev.

News.Az