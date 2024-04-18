Turkish-Russian monitoring center in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam to stop operating

+ ↺ − 16 px

The joint Turkish-Russian monitoring center in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district will stop operating, Rear Admiral Zeki Akturk, the Press and Public Relations Advisor of the Turkish Ministry of National Defense, has announced.

"In coordination with Russia and Azerbaijan, the process of terminating the activity of the joint Turkish-Russian monitoring center established in accordance with the memorandum between the Republic of Türkiye and the Russian Federation on January 30, 2021, in the city of Aghdam to monitor the ceasefire in the Karabakh region is ongoing," the Ministry of National Defence said in a statement.

News.Az