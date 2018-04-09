Turkish, Russian presidents discuss Syria over phone

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke over the phone on Monday with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and voiced concern over attacks in Syria’s Douma and E

The source said the two leaders discussed bilateral relations as well as the latest developments in Syria, according to Anadolu Agency.

Erdogan expressed concern over the Douma and Eastern Ghouta attacks, and highlighted the importance of working together with Russia in order to prevent civilian casualties.

The two leaders spoke after at least 70 civilians were killed when Bashar al-Assad regime forces struck targets in Eastern Ghouta’s Douma district in an attack that saw alleged use of poison gas, according to the White Helmets.

