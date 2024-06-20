Turkish, Russian presidents expected to meet in Astana

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to hold a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin as part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Astana in early July, News.Az reports citing the Haberturk television channel.

According to the TV channel, the meeting's agenda is likely to include the conflict in Ukraine, the safe navigation across the Black Sea in the context of grain shipments, the construction of the Akkuyu NPP, prospects for the establishment of a gas trade hub, as well as elections in Syria’s Kurdish regions.Putin said on June 11 that he hopes to meet with Erdogan in July, on the margins of the Astana summit.

News.Az