Turkish, Russian presidents may meet in Astana this week

Turkish, Russian presidents may meet in Astana this week

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan may meet in the Kazakh capital of Astana this week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing on Monday, News.Az reports.

The Kremlin spokesman said that Putin is scheduled to visit Kazakhstan this week to take part in the Russia-Central Asia summit.

“Putin and Erdogan may hold a meeting on the sidelines of the summit,” Peskov added.

Peskov also announced Putin's other meetings on Tuesday with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi in Saint Petersburg.

News.Az