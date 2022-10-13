Turkish, Russian presidents meet in Astana

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Astana on Thursday, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

The closed-door meeting took place after the general debate of the sixth summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Astana.

Erdogan and Putin reportedly discussed bilateral relations, energy cooperation, te ongoing war in Ukraine and the situation in Syria.

News.Az