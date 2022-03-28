Turkish, Russian presidents speak over phone

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the latest developments in Ukraine with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Sunday, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

The presidents agreed to hold the next round of Russia-Ukraine negotiations in Istanbul, the Turkish Presidency’s Directorate of Communications said in a statement.

Erdogan told Putin that a cease-fire and peace need to be established between Russia and Ukraine as soon as possible, as he highlighted the humanitarian situation on the ground and said Turkey was ready to provide assistance in this regard.

News.Az