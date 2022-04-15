Turkish schoolchildren visit Azerbaijan’s Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

Twenty-one students from Guzeykent primary school in Turkish Province of Kastamonu have recently visited the city of Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan.

During the visit, they were informed about the country’s historical and religious monuments.

The students also sang the national anthem of Turkiye – the Istiklal Marsi (the Independence March) on the Jidir Duzu plain.

News.Az