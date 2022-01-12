Turkish scientist developed medicine for lung cancer

+ ↺ − 16 px

Boğaziçi University Faculty Member Prof. Dr. Rana Nomak Sanyal and her team started the clinical stages of the drug they developed for lung cancer.

Phase-1 studies of the drug, which was developed for patients with recurrent, metastatic or advanced lung cancer, started at Ankara Oncology Training and Research Hospital Phase-1 Clinical Research Center.

In the phase-1a phase of the study, which will be conducted on 16 patients in total, the maximum tolerated dose will be determined in 6 volunteer patients, and in the phase-1b phase, the efficacy and safety will be evaluated in 10 volunteer patients.

Ankara Oncology Training and Research Hospital Phase 1 Clinical Research Center Responsible Prof. Dr. Fevzi Altuntaş said that they cooperated with other scientists to move the production of domestic and national medicines to an advanced point. In this context, Altuntaş stated that they are proud of the clinical trial to be conducted at the Phase-1 Clinical Research Center in their hospital, of one of the first drugs developed against lung cancer in Turkey.

“A beacon of hope for lung cancer patients. A new molecule, a targeted agent. I would like to express that we have started the clinical phase at Ankara Oncology Training and Research Hospital in patients aged between 18-75 who have relapsed or advanced stage disease and have received treatments including immunotherapy. I think it is a chance for our cancer patients to benefit from this treatment option.”

