Turkish security forces ‘neutralize’ 16 terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces “neutralized” 16 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, according to the National Defense Ministry, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agenc.

The terrorists were “neutralized” in the Claw-Lock Operation region, according to a statement.

Turkish authorities use "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered, were killed or captured.

The move came after 12 Turkish soldiers were killed in the last two days in northern Iraq by terrorists.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said "separatist scoundrels" are being held accountable for the blood they shed as he expressed condolences for the killing of the soldiers.

"We will continue to implement our strategy of eliminating terrorism at its source with determination until the last terrorist is eliminated. Türkiye will not allow a terrorist organization in northern Iraq or Syria at any cost," Erdogan wrote on X.

It should not be forgotten that "no treacherous attack" will be able to shake the unity and solidarity of Türkiye, he said, adding the dark plans of terrorists and their protectors will not be able to overcome the will and determination of the country.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan conveyed condolences for 12 Turkish soldiers killed in the last two days by PKK terrorists in northern Iraq.

And Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus wrote on X that without a doubt, Türkiye will provide the deserved response to “traitors who pose a threat” to Türkiye’s unity and peace.

He added that “it will thwart the dirty ambitions of those who plot treacherous plans” against Türkiye.

Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also said that the country will continue to fight “all forms of terrorism both within and outside its borders with determination and courage.”

“It should not be forgotten that no treacherous attack will be able to shake the unity and solidarity of Türkiye, and the dark plans of terrorists and their protectors will not be able to overcome the will and determination of our country,” he said.

Four parties in parliament signed a declaration Sunday concerning the 12 soldiers who were killed.

Justice and Development (AK) Party, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Felicity Party (Saadet Partisi) and Good (IYI) Party “strongly” condemned the attacks against Türkiye’s unity and integrity, peace and security.

It added that terrorism and violence will never achieve their aims.

"We firmly declare that our dear nation will never bow down to terrorism and that the Republic of Türkiye is resolutely equipped with the strength and determination to fight all terrorist organizations posing a threat to its security without any concessions,” according to the declaration.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror group’s hideouts in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, located near the Turkish border.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

