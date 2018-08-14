Turkish security forces 'neutralize' 7 terrorists

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least seven terrorists were “neutralized” during an operation in Turkey’s eastern Tunceli and Kars provinces, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a statement, the Interior Ministry said the provincial gendarmerie unit had launched an anti-terror operation and “neutralized” five terrorists in Tunceli and two in Kars.

News.Az

