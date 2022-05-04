Turkish soldier martyred in anti-terror op in Syria
- 04 May 2022 09:24
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 172997
- Region
- Share https://news.az/news/turkish-soldier-martyred-in-anti-terror-op-in-syria Copied
A soldier of the Turkish Army was martyred in the Operation Olive Branch launched against PKK/YPG terrorist group in Syria, News.Az reports citing Turkiye’s Ministry of National Defense.
The soldier received a fatal wound after a missile attack fired by terrorists.
The terrorist targets identified after the attack were fired upon by the Turkish military. According to preliminary information, 24 terrorists were neutralized.