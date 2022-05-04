Turkish soldier martyred in anti-terror op in Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

A soldier of the Turkish Army was martyred in the Operation Olive Branch launched against PKK/YPG terrorist group in Syria, News.Az reports citing Turkiye’s Ministry of National Defense.

The soldier received a fatal wound after a missile attack fired by terrorists.

The terrorist targets identified after the attack were fired upon by the Turkish military. According to preliminary information, 24 terrorists were neutralized.

News.Az