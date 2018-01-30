Turkish soldiers, Free Syrian Army capture 2 more villages

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Armed Forces and Free Syrian Army (FSA) units cleared two villages in western Afrin of PYD/PKK terrorists following an operation launched in Raju district on Tuesday morning.

According to Anadolu Agency correspondent at scene, Khalil and Sati Ushaghi villages in west Afrin have been cleared.

So far 23 areas, including the two villages have been cleared as Operation Olive Branch, launched on Jan. 20 to clear PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin in northwestern Syria, entered the 11th day.

According to the Turkish General Staff, Operation Olive Branch aims to establish security and stability along Turkish borders and the region as well as to protect the Syrian people from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council decisions, self-defense rights under the UN Charter and respect for Syria's territorial integrity.

