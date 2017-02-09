Turkish soldiers killed in unintended Russian aircraft strike

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian airstrikes accidentally killed three Turkish soldiers and wounded 11 others during an operation against Islamic State in northern Syria on Thursday morning, Reuters cited Turkey’s military as saying on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan and expressed sorrow and condolences for the accidental killing, the military added. Both parties are carrying out investigations into the incident, it said.

News.Az

