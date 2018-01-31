Turkish soldiers liberate one village

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish and Free Syrian Army (FSA) forces on Wednesday liberated a Syrian village from PYD/PKK terrorists as part of the ongoing Operation Olive Branch.

According to an Anadolu Agency correspondent at the scene, the village of Bak Ubasi in Syria’s northwestern Afrin region has been liberated.

This latest victory follows Tuesday’s liberation of the villages of Khalil, Sati Ushaghi, and al-Qana, and brings to 25 the areas liberated as of day 12 of Operation Olive Branch, launched on Jan. 20 to clear PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin in northwestern Syria, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to the Turkish General Staff, Operation Olive Branch aims to establish security and stability along Turkish borders and the region as well as protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the UN Charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity.

