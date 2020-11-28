Turkish soldiers soon to begin their mission in Azerbaijan, VP says

Turkish soldiers soon to begin their mission in Azerbaijan, VP says

Turkish soldiers will soon begin their mission in Azerbaijan, Turkey’s Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Saturday.

Oktay noted that Turkey continues to provide unconditional support to Azerbaijan on the Karabakh issue.

“We have not remained indifferent to the oppression by Armenia in Karabakh for 30 years, the bombing of civilians and cities during the recent attacks. Unlike some countries that turned a blind eye to this injustice, we were close to Azerbaijan. According to a bill recently adopted in Parliament, our soldiers will soon begin to carry out tasks in Azerbaijan,” he added.

News.Az