Turkish Stream to increase Turkey’s transit potential – Putin

Implementation of Turkish Stream will increase gas export to Turkey and its transit potential, Russian president Vladimir Putin said at the High-Level Russian-Turkish Cooperation Council in Moscow.

According to APA, he noted that intergovernmental contract on construction of Turkish Stream project entered into force last month: “Practically implementation of this project will increase the gas export to Turkey and its transit potential”.

The Russian president called the energy cooperation between the two countries the “true strategic partnership”. He stressed that Turkey holds the second place among the countries importing gas from Russia.

