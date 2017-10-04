Turkish tomato imports to Russia to be limited by 50,000 tonnes

The imports would not exceed 50,000 tonnes.

Russia is likely to partially allow Turkish tomato imports at the end of this year or at the beginning of 2018, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on the sidelines of an energy conference.

Dvorkovich noted that the imports would not exceed 50,000 tonnes, Reuters reported.

Russia imposed an embargo on the supply of a number of products from Turkey on January 1, 2016 in response to the attack of the Turkish Air Force on the Russian Su-24 aircraft in Syria. Later, the restrictions were partially lifted.

News.Az

