Turkish troops to be sent to Azerbaijan soon - Turkish minister

Turkish troops will be sent to Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan in the shortest period of time, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said.

Akar noted that all work on sending the Turkish ground forces to Azerbaijan has been completed.

On Nov. 18, President of Turkey Recep Tayyib Erdogan signed a law on sending Turkish troops to Azerbaijan.

"The Azerbaijani army has achieved great success in restoring the territorial integrity of the country. According to the statement signed between Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia (on a complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict), it was decided to establish a Monitoring Center to control the ceasefire,” the law said. “Turkey has always been and will be next to Azerbaijan. Turkey's support to Azerbaijan to preserve the country's sovereignty relies on international law.”

News.Az