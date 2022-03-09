Turkish, Ukrainian defense chiefs hold phone call
09 Mar 2022
Turkiye’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Wednesday held a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov, News.Az reports citing the Turkish ministry.
The Turkish minister underlined the importance of Russia-Ukraine talks, calling for a lasting ceasefire.
Akar pledged Turkiye’s continued humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.