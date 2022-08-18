Turkish, Ukrainian defense chiefs hold talks in Lviv

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Thursday held talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov in Lviv, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.

The talks between the Turkish and Ukrainian defense chiefs took place on the sidelines of the bilateral meeting between the two countries’ presidents.

Akar and Reznikov exchanged views on bilateral and regional defense and security issues.

Turkish President Erdogan is paying a one-day visit to Lviv to have a bilateral meeting with Zelenskyy at the Potocki Palace and the leaders will discuss all aspects of Türkiye-Ukraine relations at the strategic partnership level.

The bilateral talks between Erdogan and Zelenskyy will be followed by a trilateral summit with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

