Turkish, Ukrainian defense ministers hold phone call

Turkiye's National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar held a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov on Tuesday.

The ministers exchanged views on the safe transportation of Turkish commercial ships and A400M Turkish aircraft stranded in Ukraine, News.Az reports citing the Turkish National Defense Ministry.

Akar pledged Turkiye’s continued efforts towards establishing peace in Ukraine. He once again underlined the importance of achieving a permanent ceasefire as soon as possible.

