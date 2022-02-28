Turkish, Ukrainian defense ministers hold phone call on Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a phone call, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov discussed the latest developments in Ukraine after Russia's military intervention, Turkiye’s National Defense Ministry said Monday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Akar said that Ankara will continue working for peace in the region while continuing its humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Reznikov also thanked Akar for both humanitarian aid and peace efforts by Turkiye.

News.Az