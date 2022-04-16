Turkish, Ukrainian defense ministers hold phone talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkiye’s Defense Ministry Hulusi Akar on Saturday had a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov, News.Az reports citing the Turkish Defense Ministry.

During the phone conversation, Minister Akar underscored the need to immediately achieve a ceasefire.

He stressed the urgency of the evacuation of Turkish citizens and civilians by land and sea, and discussed the security of Turkish merchant ships docked in Ukrainian ports, as well as ensuring their delivery to Turkiye.

The Turkish minister also pledged his country’s every effort to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

