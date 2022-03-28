Turkish, Ukrainian foreign ministers hold phone call

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkiye’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday held a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

The ministers discussed the situation around Ukraine and a scheduled meeting between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul.

On March 16, Turkiye’s top diplomat visited Moscow to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine. In Moscow, Cavusoglu reiterated Turkiye’s readiness to organize a meeting between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine.

A day later, Cavusoglu met with his Ukrainian counterpart Kuleba in Lviv. Speaking to journalists following the meeting, the Turkish FM said that hopes for a cease-fire in the Russia-Ukraine war increased a bit more.

News.Az