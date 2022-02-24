Turkish, Ukrainian leaders discuss latest developments over phone

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky after Russia launched a special military operation in its eastern neighbor, News.Az reports citing the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Erdogan and Zelensky discussed the latest developments.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Thursday declared the beginning of a special military operation in eastern Ukraine.

“Moscow’s plans do not include an occupation of Ukraine. It is for the right of the Ukrainian people to self-determination,” the Russian leader noted.

News.Az