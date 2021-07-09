Yandex metrika counter

Turkish, Ukrainian presidents discuss ties in phone call

  • Region
  • Share
Turkish, Ukrainian presidents discuss ties in phone call

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call late on Thursday with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, Anadolu Agency reported. 

During the phone call, the two leaders discussed issues that will develop Turkey-Ukraine relations, Turkey's Presidency said on Twitter.

They also discussed regional developments, it added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      