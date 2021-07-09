Turkish, Ukrainian presidents discuss ties in phone call
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call late on Thursday with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, Anadolu Agency reported.
During the phone call, the two leaders discussed issues that will develop Turkey-Ukraine relations, Turkey's Presidency said on Twitter.
They also discussed regional developments, it added.