Turkish, Ukrainian presidents meet in Ankara -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy began their meeting at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara on Thursday.

Erdogan welcomed Zelenskyy at the entrance to the Presidential Complex, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The closed-door meeting was also attended by National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, National Intelligence Organization head Ibrahim Kalin, and Akif Cagatay Kilic, chief presidential advisor on foreign policy and security.

Following the bilateral talks between Erdogan and Zelenskyy, the delegations will proceed to a working lunch.

Zelenskyy arrived in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday for a meeting with Erdogan ahead of expected Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

The plane carrying Zelenskyy landed at Ankara’s Esenboga Airport at 12.14 pm (0914GMT).

Zelenskyy was welcomed at the airport by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and officials who came to Türkiye for a NATO foreign ministers meeting in the southern Turkish city of Antalya.

On X, Türkiye’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also said Erdogan and Zelenskyy are expected to discuss the latest developments in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, addressing the situation from all angles.

During the visit, Erdogan is also expected to stress Türkiye's call for an immediate ceasefire and the start of peace negotiations, he added.

News.Az