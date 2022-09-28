Turkish, Ukrainian presidents talk over phone

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a phone call on Wednesday, the Turkish Communications Directorate said in a statement, News.Az reports.

Erdogan expressed his satisfaction with the successful completion of the prisoner swap process between Moscow and Kyiv.

The Turkish leader noted that a “referendum” held in some parts of Ukrainian territories under Russian control hinder diplomat efforts.

Erdogan reiterated his readiness to make contributions to a peaceful end to the war.

News.Az