Yandex metrika counter

Turkish, Ukrainian presidents talk over phone

  • Region
  • Share
Turkish, Ukrainian presidents talk over phone

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a phone call on Wednesday, the Turkish Communications Directorate said in a statement, News.Az reports.

Erdogan expressed his satisfaction with the successful completion of the prisoner swap process between Moscow and Kyiv.

The Turkish leader noted that a “referendum” held in some parts of Ukrainian territories under Russian control hinder diplomat efforts.

Erdogan reiterated his readiness to make contributions to a peaceful end to the war.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      