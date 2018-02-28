Turkish, US committees to meet in Washington in March

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first of the three technical committees of Turkey and the U.S., formed to solve issues between the two countries, will meet on March 8-9 in Washington, according to Turkish authorities on Tuesday.

During the U.S. Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson’s visit to Turkey on Feb. 15-16, three mechanisms were established between Ankara and Washington with a view to contributing to normalizing bilateral relations and overcoming issues related to Syria, Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and Iraq, Anadolu Agency reports.

The primary agenda of the committee on Syria is Turkey’s demand of clearing PYD/PKK terrorists from Manbij that lies to the west of the Euphrates River in northern Syria.

The committee on FETO will discuss issues related to FETO and also focus on the subjects of Turkey’s procurement of S-400 missile system from Russia, migration and visa issues.

Foreign Ministry Deputy Undersecretary Sedat Onal is expected to preside the committee on Syria, Deputy Undersecretary Cihad Erginay on FETO and Fazli Corman, director general for South Asia at the Foreign Ministry, on Iraq.

