Turkish, US defense ministers discuss Syria, terrorism

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and his U.S. counterpart James Mattis spoke over the phone, said a Turkish ministry source on Tuesday.

Akar and Mattis exhanged views on defense, Syria and the fight against terrorism, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said, Anadolu Agency reports.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his American counterpart Mike Pompeo also spoke over the phone Tuesday, discussing relations and the solutions to the existing problems between the two countries.

A delegation led by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal is set to leave for the U.S. for talks.

Onal and the delegation are expected to discuss recent escalation between the two countries.

Turkey, U.S. are currently experiencing rocky relations following the U.S. imposing sanctions on Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul for not releasing American Pastor Andrew Craig Brunson, who faces terrorism charges in Turkey.

