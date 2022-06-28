Turkish, US presidents hold phone conversation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart Joe Biden held a phone conversation on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

Speaking to journalists before leaving for a NATO summit meeting in Madrid on Tuesday, Erdogan said had a phone talk with US President Joe Biden this morning.

“Biden stated his desire to meet again this evening or tomorrow. We answered him that it is possible to meet again,” the Turkish leader added.

News.Az