Turkish, US senior officials discuss Nagorno-Karabakh

Senior Turkish and U.S. officials held a phone call on Monday. They discussed bilateral ties, the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict, and the recent Syrian regime attacks on the country's last opposition stronghold Idlib, Daily Sabah reports.

Emphasizing the importance of a diplomatic solution between Baku and Yerevan over the occupied region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Turkey's presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın told U.S. national security adviser Robert O'Brien that cease-fire violations by Armenia and its attacks on civilian populations were unacceptable and contrary to international law, according to a statement released by the presidential office.

Kalın reiterated Turkey's position that in order for there to be a permanent and sustainable solution, Armenia must completely withdraw from the territories occupied in and around Nagorno-Karabakh that are internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.

He also noted that the international community should take concrete steps to ensure the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan under the decisions of the U.N. Security Council and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

News.Az