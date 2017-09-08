Turkish vessel responds to Greek ship's emergency call

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Turkish naval frigate responded to an emergency call from a Greek registered merchant vessel in the Indian Ocean late on Thursday, Turkish Naval Forces said.

According to a statement, the call came from the Greek ship "Aegean Angel" to the Turkish frigate TCG Giresun for the Greek ship's injured crew, Anadolu Agency reports.

Vazoios Marcos, the wounded Greek sailor, was seen by the TCG Giresun's military doctor and later transferred to Oman’s Port of Salalah for further medical intervention.

News.Az

News.Az