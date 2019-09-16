Yandex metrika counter

Turkish vice president arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

Vice President of the Republic of Turkey Fuat Oktay has embarked on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Turkish Vice President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

The military orchestra performed state anthems of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

Vice President Fuat Oktay was met by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Hasanov, Deputy Foreign Minister Ramiz Hasanov and other officials.

