Turkish vice president, finance minister in UAE ahead of President Erdogan's visit

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek arrived in the capital of the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday for a one-day working visit ahead of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's scheduled trip to the Gulf country, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Yilmaz and Simsek were greeted at Abu Dhabi International Airport by UAE Minister of Justice Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi and Turkish Ambassador to the UAE Tugay Tuncer, as well as other officials.

They are scheduled to hold a series of delegation meetings and will subsequently have a meeting with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan will also participate in the meeting, which will focus on exploring opportunities for economic cooperation between the two countries.

On June 10, Erdogan met with his Emirati counterpart in Istanbul for talks.

Al Nahyan, who visited Türkiye to watch the UEFA Champions League final, was among the world leaders who congratulated Erdogan after his reelection on May 28.

News.Az