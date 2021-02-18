Azerbaijani prime minister meets with Turkish vice president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey's vice president on Thursday met with Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov in Ankara, Anadolu Agency reports.

Expressing pride to be hosting the Azerbaijani premier at Turkey's Presidential Complex, Fuat Oktay pledged to revive and build the Upper Karabakh region recently liberated from Armenian occupation by Azerbaijan.

"We are one nation... Not only on the battlefield but we will continue to support you from now on also in building and reviving those regions [Upper Karabakh]," Oktay said.

Asadov also thanked Turkey not only for the support during the Upper Karabakh conflict, but also for the support Azerbaijan received amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Azerbaijani premier was also received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a closed-door meeting.

News.Az