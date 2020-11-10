Turkish VP welcomes agreement to end Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay welcomed the agreement to end the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which put an end to the Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani lands, Anadolu Agency reports.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

News.Az