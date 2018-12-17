Turkish warplanes neutralize 7 terrorists in N. Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish jets neutralized 7 terrorists as part of an anti-terror operation in northern Iraq, the military said Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a Twitter post, the Turkish General Staff said the airstrikes carried out in Gara and Hakurk regions on Sunday neutralized 7 terrorists planning to carry out attacks on Turkish bases.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

The airstrikes in this region generally target PKK terrorists.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people.

News.Az

