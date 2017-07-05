Turkish wrestler waves Azerbaijani flag after defeating Armenian rival - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Greco-Roman wrestler Cemal Mutlu waved Azerbaijani flag at the European Youth Championship in Dortmund, Germany.

Report informs that Mutlu 50kg after the fight for third place defeated Armenia's representative Ashot Mkhitaryan. He defeated his rival before the break (10: 2) and won bronze medal. After the match, young wrestler circled with the flags of Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Notably, Azerbaijani representative Zulfugar Aliyev lost to Georgian Ramaz Silagava in finals with a score of 1: 5 and won a silver medal.

News.Az

News.Az