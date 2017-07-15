Turkish writer of Armenian origin escapes from jail
- 15 Jul 2017 05:41
According to reports in Turkish press, Turkish writer of Armenian origin Sevan Nishanyan has escaped from prison and left Turkey.
According to Oxu.Az, Nishanyan confirmed the information in a telephone conversation, but refused to provide details.
It should be reminded that Sevan Nishanyan was sentenced by the Turkish court to 17 years of imprisonment.
News.Az