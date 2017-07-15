Yandex metrika counter

Turkish writer of Armenian origin escapes from jail

According to reports in Turkish press, Turkish writer of Armenian origin Sevan Nishanyan has escaped from prison and left Turkey.

According to Oxu.Az, Nishanyan confirmed the information in a telephone conversation, but refused to provide details.

It should be reminded that Sevan Nishanyan was sentenced by the Turkish court to 17 years of imprisonment.

News.Az


