Türkiye and Azerbaijan trying to help in the supply of gas to Europe

Türkiye and Azerbaijan try to help South-East European countries, including Bulgaria, with gas supplies, said Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkish Foreign Minister in his speech at a iftar dinner in Bulgaria, News.az reports.

He stated that work on doubling the transmission power of "TANAP" is currently underway for this reason.


