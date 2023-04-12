Türkiye and Azerbaijan trying to help in the supply of gas to Europe
Türkiye and Azerbaijan try to help South-East European countries, including Bulgaria, with gas supplies, said Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkish Foreign Minister in his speech at a iftar dinner in Bulgaria, News.az reports.
He stated that work on doubling the transmission power of "TANAP" is currently underway for this reason.