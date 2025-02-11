Türkiye and Malaysia strengthen strategic partnership in trade, defense, and energy

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (R) hold a joint press conference following their meeting in Putrajaya, Malaysia on February 11, 2025/AA Photo

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's two-day official visit to Malaysia marked a key moment in enhancing bilateral relations, with the leaders of both countries reaffirming their commitment to deepening cooperation in areas such as trade, defense, energy, and global diplomacy.

Erdogan paid an official visit to Malaysia on Monday and Tuesday, at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, according to a joint statement issued by the two countries and released by the Turkish Communications Directorate on X on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

Diplomatic, economic ties

Marking over six decades of relations, Türkiye and Malaysia reaffirmed their 2022 Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, according to the statement.

It also added that the leaders announced a high-level strategic council and the inaugural joint commission meeting to guide cooperation.

Economically, they emphasized balanced trade and welcomed the 2024 expansion of the Malaysia-Türkiye Free Trade Agreement to include services, investment, and e-commerce.

To boost private-sector collaboration, they agreed to establish a joint business council between the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia and the Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board.

News.Az