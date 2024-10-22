Turkiye and Russia to discuss gas hub initiative as Erdogan heads to BRICS Summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a significant move for regional energy collaboration, Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is set to meet with Russian officials during the upcoming BRICS summit.

The two countries aim to advance their shared ambition of establishing a gas hub in Turkiye, which would serve as a key energy distribution centre for the region. This proposal aligns with Turkiye’s strategic energy goals and Russia’s need to diversify its gas delivery routes amid shifting global dynamics.The discussions will centre on technical, economic and geopolitical factors influencing the potential hub, with both parties emphasizing the importance of energy security. If successful, the collaboration could reinforce Turkiye’s role as an energy corridor linking Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

News.Az