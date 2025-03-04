Türkiye and UK hold talks on easing Syria sanctions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye and the UK discussed the unconditional removal of sanctions on Syria, particularly to restore financial flows, during diplomatic talks in Ankara on Monday, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The meeting was led by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz and UK's Hamish Falconer, minister of state for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan. The discussions covered Syria and other regional issues, News.Az reports citing Anadolu.

Yilmaz shared Türkiye’s assessments of the security, humanitarian, and economic conditions in Syria. He underscored the need for a comprehensive approach to the crisis and emphasized the importance of supporting national reconciliation efforts aimed at restoring central governance.

He also reiterated that separatist movements have no place in this process.

According to the sources, Yilmaz said the Syrian administration appears determined to combat all forms of terrorism and highlighted the importance of supporting it in this regard.

“The discussions also addressed Syria’s reconstruction and economic development. The issue of lifting sanctions unconditionally and completely—particularly to enable financial flows into the country—was brought up,” the sources said.

Türkiye and the UK agreed to continue consultations on Syria and other regional issues.

The meeting come in the wake of the fall of the Baathist Assad regime in December, with Syria now under a new government led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

