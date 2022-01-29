Turkiye appoints new justice minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkiye appointed a new justice minister early Saturday, according to the Official Gazette, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul was replaced by former Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag, who currently heads Parliament's Constitutional Commission.

Bozdag, a lawyer and politician, has an undergraduate degree from Theology Faculty and a master’s degree from the Institute of Social Sciences, Department of History of Religion at Uludag University.

He also has an undergraduate degree in law from Selcuk University.

Bozdag served as deputy prime minister in the 61st government, justice minister in the 61st, 62nd, 64th and 65th governments, deputy prime minister and government spokesperson in the 65th government.

He also was elected the head of the Constitutional Commission in the 27th Legislative Term.

