Türkiye appoints new military attache to Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Thursday received the newly-appointed Turkish military attache, Major General Gaffar Gören.

Minster Hasanov welcomed the Turkish attache and congratulated him on his appointment to Azerbaijan, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.He highlighted the exceptional impact of the sincere relations between the heads of both fraternal states on all fields, including military cooperation. Minister Hasanov noted that Azerbaijani-Turkish relations are based on friendship, brotherhood and strategic alliance.The minister wished the Turkish military attache success in his future activities on further development of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.Major General G.Gören expressed his gratitude for warm reception, hospitality and expressed his pleasure with the start of working as a military attaché in Azerbaijan. The military attache emphasized that he would work for the further development of military cooperation between the two countries.In the meeting attended by Major General Soner Oruçoğlu, who completed his military attache activity in Azerbaijan, new perspectives of cooperation in military, military-technical, military-educational fields and a range of issues of common interest were exchanged.

